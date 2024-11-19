Pinellas commissioners to take up heated debate over Rays stadium funding at Tuesday meeting

The Pinellas County Commission could vote Tuesday on whether to approve a $312.5 million bond payment to help fund a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tuesday's meeting comes amid growing uncertainty over the future of the project. Tropicana Field was badly damaged by Hurricane Milton in October, leading the Rays to play across the bay at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa for the 2025 season.

That decision did not sit well with some Pinellas officials, including Commissioner Chris Latvala, who threatened not to vote for the bonds.

Mayor pushing to save the deal

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has been working to save the deal, meeting with fellow leaders and remaining optimistic.

"There's been predictions of the demise of this plan for years, and no one thought we'd get this far," said Welch. "Let us work through this process."

"I thought it went well," Latvala said of his meeting with Welch. "We don't always agree politically, but he's somebody that I trust. And when he says something, I can normally take it to the bank."

Rendering of the proposed new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays. (Courtesy: Populous)

How did we get here?

Back in July, commissioners agreed to give the Rays $312.5 million in bonds from tourist tax revenue to pay for a portion of the new $1.37 billion stadium's construction.

The ballpark is also part of a larger $6 billion redevelopment plan for the Historic Gas Plant District.

After the storm ripped off the Trop's roof and caused serious damage to beaches, however, some commissioners began saying the county's portion of the funding needs to go elsewhere.

Destruction inside Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton. (Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays)

Another sticking point among leaders has been the apparent lack of communication from the Rays, with Latvala saying he hasn't spoken to team officials since July. The team has not responded to that criticism.

Vote might or might not happen Tuesday

Since the bonds don't technically have to be approved until the end of March, Latvala is advocating to build a new deal that could either generate more revenue for taxpayers or lessen their contribution in favor of hurricane recovery.

The Rays' decision to play in Tampa could help lessen the county's burden, as well, since the team can generate more revenue at Steinbrenner Field compared to the smaller minor league ballparks in Pinellas County.

Tuesday's county commission meeting is set to start at 2 p.m.

