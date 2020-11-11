Pinellas County braces for Eta

Beachside communities in Pinellas County are locking everything down as Eta makes its way toward the Bay Area. At noon on Wednesday, waves were almost to the steps of the Paradise Grille on Pass-a-Grille Beach and people were stowing away beach chairs and umbrellas.

The county does not anticipate evacuations and the barrier islands are not being shut down, but people are being asked not to go out. Despite this request, several surfers were seen in the water Wednesday afternoon.

All Pinellas County public schools will have early dismissal Wednesday, Nov. 11 and will be closed Nov. 12.

The county has opened two shelters- The Ross Norton Recreation Complex located at 1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Clearwater and Lealman Exchange located at 45th St. N. in St. Petersburg.

If residents do go to a shelter, they are asked to bring personal PPE. They will also be given a rapid COVID-19 test, which should provide results in about 15 minutes. If someone does test positive for COVID-19 they will not be turned away. Instead, they will be taken to a separate area.

The county is also providing transportation for those with special needs. Anyone in need of that service is asked to call 727-464-4333.

