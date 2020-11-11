Pinellas County braces for Eta

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
12
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:08 AM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Pinellas County braces for Eta

Pinellas County
Pinellas County prepares for Eta

Dan Matics reports.

PASS-A-GRILLE, Fla. - Beachside communities in Pinellas County are locking everything down as Eta makes its way toward the Bay Area. At noon on Wednesday, waves were almost to the steps of the Paradise Grille on Pass-a-Grille Beach and people were stowing away beach chairs and umbrellas.  

The county does not anticipate evacuations and the barrier islands are not being shut down, but people are being asked not to go out. Despite this request, several surfers were seen in the water Wednesday afternoon. 

All Pinellas County public schools will have early dismissal Wednesday, Nov. 11 and will be closed Nov. 12.

LINK: Hurricane Eta information: Pinellas County

The county has opened two shelters- The Ross Norton Recreation Complex located at 1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Clearwater and Lealman Exchange located at 45th St. N. in St. Petersburg. 

If residents do go to a shelter, they are asked to bring personal PPE. They will also be given a rapid COVID-19 test, which should provide results in about 15 minutes. If someone does test positive for COVID-19 they will not be turned away. Instead, they will be taken to a separate area.

LINK: Track Eta on MyFoxHurricane.com

The county is also providing transportation for those with special needs. Anyone in need of that service is asked to call 727-464-4333.

