DeSantis pushes new tax credit for school choice enrichments
PORT RICHERY, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Pasco County on Friday to announce a tax credit for a package of benefits for students who remain in public school, but who want to enrich their experience using school choice programs.
Port Richey education announcement
Local perspective:
He visited Gulf Highlands Elementary School to announce that Step Up For Students and AAA will manage their statewide programs.
It aims to give public school students a smorgasbord of off-campus options to supplement their education.
The programs' roots are in President Trump's Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit, which allows families to claim credits for private tutoring, therapy, mentoring, and technical programs.
The credit is $1,700 per taxpayer, or up to $3,400 for married couples.
"This is a great opportunity for students in Florida," said DeSantis. "The fact that we already have universal choice means that this is going to have the biggest impact with kids that are in our school districts and public schools. And I think the possibilities are limitless. We think that that will probably make the most difference."
1.4 million kids in Florida are enrolled in some type of school choice option.
While using this credit would not require public school kids to leave their current campuses, the governor says it can also be used for private and homeschool kids.
Federal school choice scholarships
By the numbers:
Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, the Education Freedom Tax Credit will allow individual taxpayers to claim a nonrefundable federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 for qualified cash contributions to eligible Scholarship Granting Organizations, according to the IRS. Married couples filing jointly may claim a combined annual credit of up to $3,400.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a live press conference held by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Port Richey on Friday, as well as federal regulatory guidance from the Treasury Department and the IRS regarding the Education Freedom Tax Credit.