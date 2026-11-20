The Brief The governor unveiled a new tax credit program for public school students to use on school choice options. The plan allows parents to claim up to $3,400 in credits for off-site programs that can enrich their experience. The credits can be used for enrichment programs like tutoring, therapy, mentoring and technical programs.



Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Pasco County on Friday to announce a tax credit for a package of benefits for students who remain in public school, but who want to enrich their experience using school choice programs.

Port Richey education announcement

Local perspective:

He visited Gulf Highlands Elementary School to announce that Step Up For Students and AAA will manage their statewide programs.

It aims to give public school students a smorgasbord of off-campus options to supplement their education.

The programs' roots are in President Trump's Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit, which allows families to claim credits for private tutoring, therapy, mentoring, and technical programs.

The credit is $1,700 per taxpayer, or up to $3,400 for married couples.

"This is a great opportunity for students in Florida," said DeSantis. "The fact that we already have universal choice means that this is going to have the biggest impact with kids that are in our school districts and public schools. And I think the possibilities are limitless. We think that that will probably make the most difference."

1.4 million kids in Florida are enrolled in some type of school choice option.

While using this credit would not require public school kids to leave their current campuses, the governor says it can also be used for private and homeschool kids.

Federal school choice scholarships

By the numbers:

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, the Education Freedom Tax Credit will allow individual taxpayers to claim a nonrefundable federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 for qualified cash contributions to eligible Scholarship Granting Organizations, according to the IRS. Married couples filing jointly may claim a combined annual credit of up to $3,400.