Pinellas County clinics roll out vaccines for children under 12

Following Thursday's vaccine launch for kids ages under 12 in Hillsborough County, health officials in Pinellas County followed suit on Friday. This comes after the Pfizer vaccine for children received final approval from the CDC.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County announced Wednesday that it would begin providing pediatric COVID-19 vaccines Friday at its clinics in St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Mid-County, and Tarpon Springs. A list of COVID-19 vaccine locations within the county and throughout the state can be found here.

According to DOH-Pinellas, parents or guardians must accompany the child. Walk-in services are provided or appointments may be made by calling (727) 824-6931.

When announcing the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, the department said parents and guardians "should check with their child's doctor for recommendations and more information about vaccine schedules that include the seasonal flu, COVID-19 and other immunizations for good health."

Similar approvals for non-Pfizer vaccines have not yet come from the CDC. The Pfizer vaccines for children are administered on the same schedule as those for adolescents and adults with the second dose 21 days after the first.