Pinellas County commissioners to discuss short-term rental rule changes again Tuesday

Pinellas County commissioners plan to talk again Tuesday about proposed changes to the county's rules for short-term rentals in unincorporated areas.

The backstory:

Concerns over occupancy, noise, parking and other issues have led to dozens of county residents sharing their "nightmare" stories with commissioners in hopes of inspiring change.

"I’ve seen multiple people urinating in the front yard, drunk guests trying to open the door into my own home ringing the doorbell incessantly in the middle of the night," said one neighbor during a commission meeting last month.

Dozens of Pinellas County homeowners shared their experiences living next to short-term rentals as commissioners consider rule changes.

While neighbors shared their frustrations with nudity, violence, trespassers, loud music, drug use and threats from renters, no one at last month's meeting spoke in favor of short-term rentals.

Even some commissioners have said they've seen the issues first-hand, with one recently saying he feels like he's living next to a frat house.

By the numbers:

County data shows there are more than 2,600 short-term rentals in unincorporated Pinellas County, and noise complaints have doubled in the past year.

Dig deeper:

Because of state pre-emption laws, commissioners are limited in what they can do.

The county is proposing some new regulations, though. They include requiring owners to register with the county before advertising a home on a site like AirbnB or VRBO, and paying an annual $450 operation fee.

Signs like this one have popped up in a Pinellas County neighborhood, where homeowners are speaking against short-term rentals.

There would also be mandatory bi-annual inspections, paid for by property owners.

In addition, rentals would be limited to no more than 10 inhabitants, including children.

If passed, failure to follow new regulations could lead to hefty fines from code enforcement.

What's next:

Tuesday's county commission meeting starts at 2 p.m.

Commissioners previously signaled unanimous support for the changes. They could be put in place by April, if passed.

