Pinellas County could reconsider Outback Key restriction

Pinellas County commissioners plan to take another look at a new boating restriction near Fort De Soto.

Last week, the majority of commissioners voted to enact a "vessel exclusion zone" to Outback Key, a large sandbar near Bunce's Pass that's formed a lagoon over the years.

The new rule would make it a swim-only area, and restricts boating, kayaking, and paddleboarding in the area. The idea was to prevent accidents between boaters and swimmers, but thousands of people signed a petition against it.

Commissioner chair Pat Gerard said they made the decision after the parks director showed commissioners video of boaters, swimmers, and even an ultralight aircraft packed together.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.