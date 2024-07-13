Employee at Mosaic plant died after falling inside machine, Grady Judd says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old woman died after slipping and falling into a machine at a Mosaic plant on Friday night.

According to authorities, Jameka Williams was a process operator for Mosaic. Sheriff Grady Judd says she was on a piece of machinery while working on Friday night when, for unknown reasons, she slipped and fell.

As of Saturday afternoon, deputies were still working on getting her out of that piece of machinery.

Judd says Mosaic is working with PCSO and doing everything that they can to help.

"We want to return her to her loved ones as soon as possible. Keep them all in your prayers," shared Judd.

Williams' aunt works for the sheriff's office in the communications center, according to PCSO.

Officials say OSHA is on the scene and will be investigating the incident. An autopsy will be conducted later in the week, according to deputies.

Mosaic sent FOX 13 the following statement:

"We join together today to extend our deepest condolences to our colleague’s loved ones and fellow New Wales employees. Counselors remain on site providing support and assistance to family and coworkers. As a multi-generational, close-knit company, this is a tremendous loss felt across Mosaic. We continue to work with local authorities as the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Please keep all in your prayers at this difficult time."

