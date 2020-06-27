Pinellas County does not plan on closing beaches for holiday weekend

As COVID-19 cases climb in Florida, Bay Area beaches are staying busy. In Pinellas County, beaches have been back open since May 4th and as of right now officials have no plans to close them for the Fourth of July.

It's not the same in Miami-Dade County, where Friday Mayor Carlos Giménez announced all county beaches and parks will shut down from July 3rd thru July 7th.

"As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk," Giménezs said in a statement released Friday.

The temporary closure comes as Floridians prepare for a Fourth of July weekend unlike one they're used too. The recent spike in cases forced officials to cancel major firework shows across the Bay Area. The City of Tampa's Boom by the Bay celebration along with celebrations in St. Pete, Clearwater, Lakeland and Sarasota have been called off in the wake of concerns over the virus spreading.

