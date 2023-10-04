Family Justice Center in Pinellas County offers resources for domestic violence victims

This month marks one year of standing up to silence through wrap-around services in Pinellas County as Community Action Stops Abuse marks the anniversary of the Family Justice Center.

"It has been a year since we opened the Family Justice Center and the numbers have been staggering," said Lariana Forsythe, the CEO of Community Action Stops Abuse in Pinellas County. "We’ve served almost 2,500 people in the Family Justice Center this year versus 1,200 last year."

Forsythe said Pinellas County has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the state, and it’s underreported. The Family Justice Center is a one-stop shop for wrap-around services when someone experiences domestic violence. Survivors can do things like speak with an advocate, make a safety plan and file a police report.

"Our tagline is stand up to silence because domestic violence is a highly underreported crime," said Forsythe. "It is incredibly common that victims of domestic violence because of the situation that they’re in, they feel very much alone."

One of those cases in this past year included a survivor who was strangled and came the FJC for help. She was too scared to file a police report, but caseworkers encouraged her to get medical attention.

The FJC has been open for one year.

"When she went to the hospital, they found out that she had a brain bleed. So, if she didn’t go to the hospital, it could have turned into something more serious. And so, she was able to get all of the wrap around services that we offered, and she felt comfortable enough and safe enough that she was able to file a police report and then move forward with criminal charges," said Gabriela Holton, the senior director of program services at CASA.

Holton said having everyone in one place now made all the difference. CASA said more survivors are understanding the support at the FJC, and they are asking for more of it.

And as the center grows, so are employees like Mara Macchia. Her role deals with the worst cases, and she said her employment at CASA has taught her how to care for others in a new way and how to see red flags.

"For me, I guess I didn’t realize that even some of my own relationships that I had been in, many of the signs could’ve been not so well," said Macchia, the manager of justice advocacy at CASA.

Domestic violence victims can get help from the FJC.

Advocates continue educating others about those signs during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. It’s also their time to share the powerful work underway at the FJC one year later.

"Whatever else happens, I’m going to be there. You can count on me being there for you and I think a lot of people here who come through these doors, they’ve never had that," said Macchia.

Holton said technology is also changing what they do to help people adjust their safety plans accounting for the increasing number of tracking devices like GPS on phones, airtags and more.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the national domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233 (SAFE).