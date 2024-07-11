Pinellas County helping homeowners with critical repairs through state-funded program

Pinellas County is trying to help keep homeowners in their houses despite rising costs by expanding its state-funded home repair program.

"We want people to remain in our county, and we know that times are tough and insurance is changing and the price of construction is changing," said Rebecca Crisp, Pinellas County's community development specialist.

Eligible residents could get up to $75,000 in a fully forgivable loan for critical home repairs.

"Some people aren't getting raises, or they're not seeing their social security increase, and things like that," Crisp said.

County officials said they’re seeing a growing need for assistance with home repairs. This program targets low-income homeowners, who may not otherwise be able to make the repairs to their homes. Crisp said the program can help handle roofs, hurricane impact windows and doors, HVAC and code-related electrical.

County officials said eligible residents must live in Pinellas County, but outside the cities of St. Pete, Clearwater and Largo. They said these cities have their own similar programs.

Individual homeowners who make up to $53,500 a year and families of four who make up to $76,400 a year could be eligible.

"A lot of people that come to our program are nurses or teachers, or they’re in the workforce," Crisp said. "But, they are just in that gap where they just don't get the assistance that they need. We also do serve a lot of senior citizens."

The county’s independent living grant can also cover the cost of accessibility improvements like wheelchair ramps and grab bars, walk-in or roll-in showers, ADA-approved toilets and door widening, up to $20,000.

Crisp said some of these major home repairs can also help lower homeowners’ insurance rates.

"A lot of people are struggling with the insurance rates, and they really need these hurricane impact windows and doors or their roofs with the strapping so that they can stay in their homes," Crisp said.

In order to have the loan forgiven, the county said homeowners have to stay in the home for 20 years, and keep up with all of their bills pertaining to the home. The program reflects a growing need in Pinellas County.

"This is absolutely an example of affordable housing," Crisp said. "You know these homes that people are staying in, if they stay for the full 20 years, this loan is forgivable at the end."

The program is funded through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program. You can find more information about the program here.

