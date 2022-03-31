Pinellas County high school a capella group to perform in national competition in New York

A Pinellas County High School a cappella group is singing their way into a national competition. The co-ed ensemble hopes to hit the right notes at the championship in New York City.

From the percussion to the bass drum and riffs, the 14-member group creates the sound of a full band using only their voices. The After School Specials is Palm Harbor University High School’s a cappella group.

"Think ‘Pitch Perfect,’ but maybe less drama," laughed Christy Do.

The senior is the student leader of the ensemble. She is the lone vocal percussionist doing all the beatboxing and choreographed two of the three songs in the group’s set. Helping to bring the music to life when they perform.

Earlier this month, the After School Specials took the top spot at the Varsity Vocals International Championship of High School A Cappella semifinals. Earning one of eight spots at the national final held in New York City.

"Especially coming back from the pandemic and having like all live performances kind of not happen for a while," Do said. "It's so exciting to go and to perform and to do this. It's such an opportunity."

The last time the school’s group made it this far was in 2013, and in recent years, the After School Specials have not made it past quarterfinals.

"I'm super proud of these kids," said Vocal Music Teacher Blake Hudson.

He says it has taken work to get to this level. One huge component is learning how to properly hold and sing into a microphone to enhance your voice.

"At these competitions, a highlight is that they have a professional sound engineer running the soundboard with all the microphones that each kid gets their own microphone. So that's really special," Hudson said.

He thinks this group has the talent to carry them to vocal victory. The After School Specials will travel to the Big Apple in a few weeks. The ICHSA final is on April 22.

The students are also raising money for the trip. CLICK HERE for how you can help.