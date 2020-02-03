Pinellas County hosts U.S. Police Canine Association field trials

article

Monday morning kicked off a week of canine competitions in Pinellas County as the sheriff's office hosts the United States Police Canine Association Field Trials.

Roughly five dozen canine teams from across the region will compete.

Spectators are invited to watch as canine teams compete in categories like obedience and agility, box search, apprehension, and apprehension with gunfire. The public is welcome to attend the trials at England Brothers Park located at 5010 81st Avenue North in Pinellas Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from February 3-6.

There will also be a group demonstration, open to the public, on Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m. at Pinellas Park High School, located at 6305 118th Avenue North in Largo.

LINK: For a complete public schedule of the trials, visit pcsoweb.com/uspca.

