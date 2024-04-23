Pinellas County man crashes into building after speeding away from trooper

A driver rammed his truck into the side of a Pinellas Park building while speeding away from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper early on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Authorities say 37-year-old Michael William Turner is facing seven charges after attempting to evade a traffic stop just after 2:30 a.m.

According to FHP, a trooper was at a traffic stop on Gandy Boulevard when a white truck sped passed him, going well above the posted speed limit. Officials say the truck that was being driven by Turner was headed east on Gandy Boulevard.

According to law enforcement, the trooper tried to stop the truck, but Turner took off. Authorities say the patrol car's emergency lights and sirens were on when Turner sped away.

FHP says the truck crashed into a building at Park Boulevard and 63rd Street North.

Turner was arrested and charged with:

Fleeing and eluding a police officer (high speed or wanton disregard)

Driving under the influence

DUI involving property damage

Driving while license suspended or revoked felony (3rd offense)

Possession of marijuana

Traf/consp cocaine (200-400 grams)

Felon in possession of firearm

