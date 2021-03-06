Pinellas County opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic for health care workers

Pinellas County is booking appointments for its new health care worker COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which opens on Monday, March 8. The vaccines are available by appointment only for health care workers who live or work in Pinellas County.

Appointments are made through the CDR Maguire Patient Portal at www.PatientPortalFL.com. No code is required to book appointments for these clinics. Under "Occupation," select "Health Care Worker."

Health care workers qualified for a vaccine under Governor DeSantis' Executive Order that states individuals with direct patient contact as eligible for vaccines.

Examples of health workers include physicians, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, phlebotomists, nurses, home health providers, home medical equipment providers, therapists, dental office staff, pharmacists and administrative/reception staff, among other health care roles.

Proof of eligibility is required and will be strictly enforced at the vaccination site. The following documents will be accepted:

Organizational identification card

Medical license

Paystub showing employment at a health care organization

W-2 IRS form showing the healthcare organization as the employer

An employment verification letter on letterhead

Health care workers must register on the Patient Portal to book an appointment for a vaccine.

