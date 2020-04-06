Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas County opens nine new PPE donation sites

FOX 13 News

Pinellas County is opening nine new donation sites for personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies and disinfectants to help protect health workers and first responders on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. 

In a press release, the county says the supplies will be delivered to local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders.

PPE donation sites:

Fire Station 29, 11195 70th Ave. N., Seminole
Fire Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd, Palm Harbor
Fire Station 54, 225 Pine Ave, Oldsmar 
Fire Station 35, 11350 N 43rd St., Pinellas Park
Fire Station 25, 250 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach
Fire Station 24, 180 108th Ave., Treasure Island
Fire Station 23, 7301 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach
St. Pete Free Clinic, 3115 44th Ave N., St Petersburg 
RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater 

Personal protective equipment (PPE) items needed:

Surgical face masks (note: we cannot accept homemade face masks at this time) 
P100 masks
N95 masks 
Face shields 
Nitrile exam gloves, powder free 
5- and 7-mil nitrile gloves 
Eye protection - safety glasses 
Surgical tear away gowns 
Safety eye goggles 

Disinfectants needed: 

Hand sanitizer (any size) 60% Alcohol 
91% isopropyl alcohol 
Clorox wipes 
Lysol disinfectant spray 
Sani-cloth wipes 
3% hydrogen peroxide 

Medical devices requested (new and unused only):

Ventilators - Hospital, Transport, Home Use - Invasive positive pressure ventilators that can be utilized for intubated patients
CPAP - Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea
BiPAP/BiLevel - Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea
High Flow Nasal Cannula Set-ups

Pinellas County says citizens and businesses can continue to help local food banks by taking non-perishable food items to one of the following food banks:

Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center 
Food Donations accepted: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, 34689 
http://tscenter.org 

RCS Pinellas
Food Donations accepted: Mon-Fri, 8 - 4 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. 
700 Druid Road, Clearwater, 33756 
https://rcspinellas.org 

St. Pete Free Clinic
Food donations accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, 33701
https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org

For up-to-date information on opportunities for business donations, visit www.pced.org/donate  

For questions, please call the Citizen Information Center at (727) 464-4333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can chat online at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat