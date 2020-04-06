Pinellas County opens nine new PPE donation sites
Pinellas County is opening nine new donation sites for personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies and disinfectants to help protect health workers and first responders on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
In a press release, the county says the supplies will be delivered to local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders.
PPE donation sites:
Fire Station 29, 11195 70th Ave. N., Seminole
Fire Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd, Palm Harbor
Fire Station 54, 225 Pine Ave, Oldsmar
Fire Station 35, 11350 N 43rd St., Pinellas Park
Fire Station 25, 250 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach
Fire Station 24, 180 108th Ave., Treasure Island
Fire Station 23, 7301 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach
St. Pete Free Clinic, 3115 44th Ave N., St Petersburg
RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater
Personal protective equipment (PPE) items needed:
Surgical face masks (note: we cannot accept homemade face masks at this time)
P100 masks
N95 masks
Face shields
Nitrile exam gloves, powder free
5- and 7-mil nitrile gloves
Eye protection - safety glasses
Surgical tear away gowns
Safety eye goggles
Disinfectants needed:
Hand sanitizer (any size) 60% Alcohol
91% isopropyl alcohol
Clorox wipes
Lysol disinfectant spray
Sani-cloth wipes
3% hydrogen peroxide
Advertisement
Medical devices requested (new and unused only):
Ventilators - Hospital, Transport, Home Use - Invasive positive pressure ventilators that can be utilized for intubated patients
CPAP - Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea
BiPAP/BiLevel - Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea
High Flow Nasal Cannula Set-ups
Pinellas County says citizens and businesses can continue to help local food banks by taking non-perishable food items to one of the following food banks:
Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center
Food Donations accepted: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, 34689
http://tscenter.org
RCS Pinellas
Food Donations accepted: Mon-Fri, 8 - 4 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
700 Druid Road, Clearwater, 33756
https://rcspinellas.org
St. Pete Free Clinic
Food donations accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, 33701
https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org
For up-to-date information on opportunities for business donations, visit www.pced.org/donate
For questions, please call the Citizen Information Center at (727) 464-4333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can chat online at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.