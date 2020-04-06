Pinellas County opens nine new PPE donation sites

Pinellas County is opening nine new donation sites for personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies and disinfectants to help protect health workers and first responders on the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

In a press release, the county says the supplies will be delivered to local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders.

PPE donation sites:

Fire Station 29, 11195 70th Ave. N., Seminole

Fire Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd, Palm Harbor

Fire Station 54, 225 Pine Ave, Oldsmar

Fire Station 35, 11350 N 43rd St., Pinellas Park

Fire Station 25, 250 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach

Fire Station 24, 180 108th Ave., Treasure Island

Fire Station 23, 7301 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach

St. Pete Free Clinic, 3115 44th Ave N., St Petersburg

RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater

Personal protective equipment (PPE) items needed:

Surgical face masks (note: we cannot accept homemade face masks at this time)

P100 masks

N95 masks

Face shields

Nitrile exam gloves, powder free

5- and 7-mil nitrile gloves

Eye protection - safety glasses

Surgical tear away gowns

Safety eye goggles

Disinfectants needed:

Hand sanitizer (any size) 60% Alcohol

91% isopropyl alcohol

Clorox wipes

Lysol disinfectant spray

Sani-cloth wipes

3% hydrogen peroxide

Advertisement

Medical devices requested (new and unused only):

Ventilators - Hospital, Transport, Home Use - Invasive positive pressure ventilators that can be utilized for intubated patients

CPAP - Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea

BiPAP/BiLevel - Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea

High Flow Nasal Cannula Set-ups

Pinellas County says citizens and businesses can continue to help local food banks by taking non-perishable food items to one of the following food banks:

Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center

Food Donations accepted: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, 34689

http://tscenter.org

RCS Pinellas

Food Donations accepted: Mon-Fri, 8 - 4 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

700 Druid Road, Clearwater, 33756

https://rcspinellas.org

St. Pete Free Clinic

Food donations accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, 33701

https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org

For up-to-date information on opportunities for business donations, visit www.pced.org/donate

For questions, please call the Citizen Information Center at (727) 464-4333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can chat online at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.