Pinellas County prepares for the worst as severe weather heads towards the Bay Area

Pinellas County coastal communities braced for the impact of a weather system that's anticipated to bring strong winds and storm surge on Saturday evening.

In Madeira Beach, Captain Dylan Hubbard said storm preparations for his marina at John's Pass began a few days ago.

"Definitely keeping an eye on things because just a very simple 6-hour shift can mean that storm surge is going to coincide with a high tide and that's going to totally change the game," said Hubbard.

Cpt. Hubbard said he brought possible projectiles like signage indoors.

"Getting things up, off the ground, preparing those low-level doors," he said.

Meanwhile, across the street, at Archibald Memorial Beach Park, a Pinellas County Emergency Beach Erosion Control Project will be wrapping up in the next few days.

"If we have high water, coupled with that west wind pushing big swells, that's what tears up those dunes, that's what causes heavy beach erosion and that's what really messed us up with Idalia," Hubbard shared.

Beach visitors like Marcia Myers and Cheryl Phillips made the most of the rain Saturday afternoon.

"You've got to take the weather when you come down here. It is what it is," said Myers.

Myers felt optimistic about the dunes holding up through the weather.

"It looks like up here, closer to the buildings, it's pretty high sand bars so hopefully that'll be fine," she said.