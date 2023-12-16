Chance of tropical storm-like conditions in Tampa Bay Area increase for Saturday night

Rain covers the entire state on Saturday as stronger storms are expected to hit the Bay Area overnight.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto says the risk of thunderstorms will rise as low pressure moves across the state.

According to Dellegatto, severe storms will be possible with the potential of tornadoes. Rotating thunderstorms that move in from the Gulf could pose a threat.

Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough and Coastal Manatee counties are under a coastal flood advisory from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday and under a high rip current risk from 1 a.m. Sunday until Monday morning.

A high surf advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday for Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough and Coastal Manatee counties.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Pinellas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, and Coastal Sarasota until 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills, computer models predict between 2 and 3 inches of rain and 35-45 mph wind gusts.

The Florida Highway Patrol warned drivers to use caution on highways during severe weather.

Troopers say drivers should decrease their speed and increase following distance on wet roads. Lights should also be on.

According to FHP, drivers should avoid flooded streets.

Sunday will be mostly dry with gusty winds and cool temperatures, according to Dellegatto.