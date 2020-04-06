Pinellas County schools expands meal distribution program

Pinellas County Schools is expanding its meal distribution program to reach more families while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 virus. Over the next two weeks, the district will more than double the number of school sites for meal distribution.

Seven new sites will open starting Monday, April 6, followed by six more school sites on Monday, April 13. This will bring the district's total number of meal distribution locations from nine to 22.

The times and days will vary between the nine original locations and the new school sites. And there will be no distribution on Good Friday, April 10. The district is off for students and will include meals for Friday in its Thursday distribution.

Nine original school sites and times:

Dunedin Middle School, 70 Patricia Avenue: 10:45 am-11:45 am

Eisenhower Elementary, 2800 Drew St. Clearwater: 11:00 am-Noon

Fairmount Elementary, 575 41st St. S, St. Petersburg: 10:15 am-11:15 am

Marjorie K. Rawlings Elementary, 6505 68th St. N Pinellas Park: 11:00 am-Noon

John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th St S St. Petersburg: 10:30 am-11:30 am

New Heights Elementary, 3901 37th St. N St. Petersburg: 10:45 am-11:45 am

Ponce De Leon Elementary, 1301 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Clearwater: 11:15 am-12:15 pm

Southern Oak Elementary, 9101 Walsingham Rd. Largo: 11:15 am-12:15 pm

Tarpon Springs Elementary, 555 Pine St. Tarpon Springs: 10:30 am-11:30 am



The seven new school sites will open on April 6 and will distribute meals on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday only from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. These schools will distribute 2-days-worth of meals (2 breakfasts, 2 lunches) on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Azalea Middle School, 7855 22nd Ave N., St. Petersburg

Bay Point Elementary School, 2151 62nd Ave S., St, Petersburg

Clearwater Intermediate, 1220 Palmetto St., Clearwater

High Point Elementary School, 5921 150th Ave N., Clearwater

Kings Highway Elementary School, 1715 Kings Highway, Clearwater

Largo Middle School, 155 8th Ave SE., Largo

Oak Grove Middle School, 1370 S Belcher Rd., Clearwater

During the week of April 13 six new school sites will open and all school sites will switch to operating Monday-Wednesday and Friday only from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. All schools will prepare meals in the school site kitchens. The grab-n-go bags will include meals for 2 days (2 breakfast and 2 lunch) per student, adding a Saturday meal for a total of six days of meals per week.

The final six locations include:

Anona Elementary School, 12301 Indian Rocks Rd., Largo

Garrison-Jones Elementary School, 3133 Garrison Rd., Dunedin

Gulfport Elementary School, 2014 52nd St S., Gulfport

McMullen Booth Elementary School, 3025 Union St., Clearwater

North Shore Elementary School, 200 35th Ave NE., St. Petersburg

Sawgrass Lake Elementary School, 1815 77th Ave N., St. Petersburg

Pinellas County Schools says breakfast items will include cereal or a breakfast bar, juice (OJ, apple juice or mixed fruit) and milk. Lunch includes a sandwich (PBJ or meat and cheese sandwiches), a fruit cup (either applesauce, straberries or peaches), juice (OJ, apple juice or mixed fruit) and milk.

Meals will be served "drive-thru" style at the car/bus circle and are free for anyone 18 years old or younger. A child or teenager must be present to receive meals. Walkers should go to the main entrance of the school. For more information, go to https://www.pcsb.org/FoodLocations