Pinellas County sees flooding after Hurricane Debby

Multiple areas in Pinellas County saw roads swell with up to several feet of water after Hurricane Debby dumped rain on the west coast of Florida.

Several major roadways, including Bayshore Boulevard and portions of the Howard Frankland and Sunshine Skyway bridges were closed due to significant rainfall and wind dangers.

In Largo, a fire truck couldn't withstand the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Debby, as one flooded out during the storm.

In St. Pete, an area always prone to flooding - Shore Acres - experienced flooding again with Hurricane Debby.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Intersections were blocked off, but some cars still tried to get through. Some people who were away at the time came home to discover they couldn't get back to their houses.

In Clearwater, residents in Mariner's Cove prepared ahead of time, as the low-lying area typically sees flooding creep up during major storms and hurricanes, like Debby.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

And Gulfport Beach saw the effects of Hurricane Debby, as heavy rainfall lashed the area with flooding.