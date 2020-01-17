Pinellas County students enjoy their own ‘snow day’

article

There was a rare snow day for some Florida kids Friday – but it only affected Douglas Elementary in St. Petersburg.

The school hosts an annual Snow Day, an event where the kids get to play outside in some real piles of snow – all morning long. There were 10 tons of snow brought in for the event.

School officials said it is to help celebrate the hard work by students during the first semester of school.

They get to make snow sculptures, throw snowballs, make an igloo, and even explore a “Penguin Zone” set-up by the Great Explorations Museum.

