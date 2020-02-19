Pinellas County students take charge of school lunch menu

article

This is not their parents' cafeteria food. On Wednesday, a panel of elementary, middle and high school students from across Pinellas County will weigh in at Pinellas Technical College in Clearwater as they select new breakfast and lunch menu items for the 2020-21 school year.

This marks the second year in a row for the Student Food Connection taste-testing. Among the items they'll be sampling: Maple waffle BBQ flatbread, panko Pollock sliders, and chocolatey chip explosion mini pancakes.

They'll also taste snack options including brown rice with quinoa and taco hummus cups. There will be 30 new entrees and snacks up for consideration.

According to an announcement from Pinellas County school officials, students from Lealman Avenue Elementary, San Jose Elementary; Osceola Middle School, Palm Harbor Middle School; Boca Ciega High School and Clearwater High School will be the judges.

Creamy street corn

Mozzarella-stuffed garlic sticks

Dill boneless wings

