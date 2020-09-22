Pinellas County VFW collecting clothing for veterans in need

article

Local organizations are coming together to help veterans get the basic supplies that they need. Their willingness to help these band of brothers is what's right with Tampa Bay.

A warehouse in Pinellas County is full of clothing for veterans in need, thanks to members of the SPC Zachary L. Shannon Memorial VFW Post 2550.

"They have risked their lives for us," said Sandra Johnson, VFW Auxiliary Hospital chairperson. "So we want to help them and give back."

Goodwill Industries-Suncoast and SPC Zachary L. Shannon Memorial VFW Post 2550 have joined together to collect items for veterans. They call their effort Clothing Drive for Veterans.

"Since 1914, the auxiliaries have reached out to veterans and their families to help them," explained Johnson.

"We were happy to help out," said Chris Ward, Goodwill Industries-Suncoast spokesperson. "We support veterans any way we can."

Their goal is to collect more than 300 pounds of new underwear, t-shirts, socks and other basic items for vets.

"Our core belief is to help veterans and their families -- and to have clothing is a very basic need," Johnson said.

People can donate at any Pinellas County store.

"What's more convenient than coming to a Goodwill Store and donating? Just any store in Pinellas County. Just drop off the clothes you would like to donate," Ward said.

These two organizations come together to help improve the lives of veterans in our community. If you want to donate, the drive ends September 30. New underwear, t-shirts, socks, and other basic necessities may be donated at any Goodwill-Suncoast location: https://goodwill-suncoast.org/locations/.