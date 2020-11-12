Weakening Eta continues to soak Tampa Bay as it makes second landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Eta made its second landfall in Florida near Cedar Key. It is expected to be out of the state and into the Atlantic by the end of Thursday.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds remain at about 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Once Eta got closer to the coast, it encountered cooler waters and drier air. Forecasters say additional weakening was possible as Eta inches closer to the coast.

"In general, it looks like the worst of it has passed," said FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "I'm really glad it's November because if it had been August or September, this might have been a whole different scenario set up for us."

Flooding remained an issue for many Thursday morning due to storm surge, Osterberg said. Between St. Petersburg and Sarasota, some areas saw between 5-6 inches of rain.

“You have all of this rain coming down and it wants to flow out. It wants to drain out," he described. "Whether it be into the Bay or into the Gulf, and what’s happens is you have a storm surge coming in and you have nowhere for all of this water to go. It all kind of sits until the water starts to drain until we can shift that wind, which we’ll do, and then it will all go back out.”

In the early-morning hours, wind gusts began dropping to below tropical storm strength in some areas. It will remain breezy for majority of the day. Fast-moving showers will mostly occur throughout the morning.

"The forecast wind gusts will stay in the 20s for much of the day but notice by 4 to 5 o’clock all of a sudden the wind gusts are going to start to drop," Osterberg said. "Then it’s gone."

By the end of the day, Eta is projected to be out of the state and moving into the Atlantic Ocean.

WATCHES & WARNINGS:

A storm surge warning is in effect for Bonita Beach to Suwanee River, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Englewood to Suwannee River, and the Flagler/Volusia County Florida line northward to St. Andrews

Sound in Georgia on the east coast.

A storm surge watch is in effect for Steinhatchee River to Suwannee River.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for north of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River.

At one point Wednesday morning, Eta briefly reached hurricane strength, prompting the NHC to issue hurricane watches along the west coast, including in Tampa Bay. However, those watches have been discontinued.

No mandatory evacuations were issued. Many counties across the Bay Area closed schools Thursday or transitioned to remote learning.

Eta closures and emergency information by county:

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge remained closed Thursday morning due to high winds after Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported wind gusts of 50 mph. The bridge is typically shut down when wind gusts reach 40 mph.

The eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway remains closed as well as storm surge pushed onto the shore during the overnight hours. Drivers attempted to get from Tampa to Clearwater will have to find another route.

Duke Energy's outage map showed over 30,000 without power around 3 a.m. Thursday.

One person was killed in Bradenton Beach after being electrocuted in a home filled with water.

Meanwhile, in Pinellas County, several low-lying areas are still dealing with flooded homes.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis extended his state of emergency executive order to include 21 Florida counties, including those in the Tampa Bay area. He also sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting an emergency declaration for Eta.

