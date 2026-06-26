Pinellas County woman found dead, wrapped in blanket at hotel; man arrested for murder: PCSO

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The Brief A 38-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge after a 76-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Police say a hotel employee discovered the body hidden under blankets, sheets and towels in a room showing signs of a violent struggle. Pinellas County detectives used hotel surveillance video and blood-stained evidence recovered from a dumpster to track down the suspect, identified as Paul Stottler.



A 38-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge after deputies say a 76-year-old woman was found dead and wrapped in a blanket in what was a violent and bloody hotel room scene near Seminole Thursday morning.

Pinellas County hotel homicide

The backstory:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Express at 4816 100th Way N. shortly after 11:30 a.m. where a hotel employee reported finding a dead person inside one of the rooms.

When deputies arrived, they found Emma Mullins lying on the floor of the room. Investigators said Mullins' body had been wrapped in a blanket and covered with sheets, towels and clothing in what appeared to be an attempt to hide her body.

Mullins, from the West Lealman area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Signs of violent altercation

What we know:

PCSO detectives began a homicide investigation.

According to investigators, evidence inside the hotel room indicated a violent struggle had occurred between Mullins and the suspect, Paul Stottler.

Detectives reported finding blood stains, overturned furniture and broken glass throughout the room, along with what they described as obvious signs of trauma to Mullins.

Surveillance video, dumpster evidence

Dig deeper:

Investigators said surveillance video showed Mullins and Stottler entering the hotel room together.

However, detectives say only Stottler was later seen leaving the room several hours later while carrying multiple bags, which he allegedly threw into a dumpster in the hotel parking lot.

While searching the dumpster, detectives found three documents bearing Mullins' name that were inside an ice bucket, as well as bedding and a pair of men's pants stained with blood, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives took Stottler into custody and arrested him on a charge of second-degree murder. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

PCSO said Mullins' next of kin was notified. The investigation remains active.

Unknown motive details

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released additional details about what led to the altercation.