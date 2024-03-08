Pinellas County works to fill open lifeguard positions amid national shortage

Spring break is upon us and as the Bay Area prepares for an influx of families and college students looking for some sunshine, Pinellas County is looking for lifeguards.

This follows three summers of a national shortage of lifeguards. So far this year, the county said it had seven applications for 25 lifeguard positions.

They want them filled before Pinellas County beaches filled up with visitors.

RELATED: Water dangers are top of mind for Bay Area doctors, first responders heading into spring break

"There's some peace of mind with someone being there and seeing things that you might not be able to see in the water," said Sophia Peterson, a vacationer.

In a peaceful paradise, vacationers like Peterson find a sense of security in a sign that says "Lifeguard on Duty." Pinellas County is working to staff shuttered guard houses.

Last summer, the national lifeguard shortage dragged on – all stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic when pools and beaches closed and lifeguards found work elsewhere.

"I think people don't realize how good the lifeguard job is. And you can be working here at the beach," said Andrea Moreira, the aquatics manager for Pinellas County, which maintains three public beaches, including Sand Key, Fort DeSoto and Fred Howard.

READ: Pinellas County STEM students learn about technology behind racing at Grand Prix

Moreira said they’ve had to get creative with hiring by increasing pay and providing all the necessary training and certifications.

"They just need to be able to swim and enjoy [being] outdoors and workout, and we're going to take it from there. So, we are making it easy for them," she said.

They have had to cut back on when they have lifeguards at the beach, prioritizing peak times like weekends and holidays.

"The coverage is going to be towards the weekends, on holidays more than on Monday and Tuesday," Moreira said. "We had to cut. Those are the days that we're going to cut, but we're going to promise that we have the coverage when most people are at the beaches."

It's why she said it's so important for swimmers to pay attention to their surroundings, the strength of the current and especially their kids.

MORE: Pinellas County Schools incentivizes great attendance, grades with opt outs for finals

"First, you need to know your own limitations. And second, you have to read the water before you get in," she said. "See if there’s any current. How is the tide coming in and out? How are the waves before you get in the water? We always advise the people when come with a small key to keep the kids in in arms reach."

The county is optimistic this year will be easier to hire than the past few summers. Starting pay is just over $18 an hour, and they’ll start training in April.

Moreira said it’s a great job for anyone who likes to help people.

Anyone interested in applying can click here.