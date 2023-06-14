Pinellas deputies: 15-year-old injured in accidental shooting in Palm Harbor

article

A 15-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting on Cheltenham Drive in Palm Harbor Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they received reports of the teen being shot at around 3:55 p.m. at 3709 Cheltenham Drive. Once they arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his face, according to deputies.

READ: Cold case cracked: Miami murder victim identified as missing Clearwater man who vanished in 1980

Investigators said another 15-year-old left the scene before deputies arrived, but he was found a short distance away.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and he is considered to be in stable condition, Pinellas deputies said.

Detectives do believe that the shooting was accidental. PCSO did originally say the other teen was in custody, but they have not confirmed if he's facing any charges.