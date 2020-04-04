Pinellas detention deputy tests positive for COVID-19 

article

A detention deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to PCSO, the deputy last worked at the jail on March 19, 2020, and the Florida Department of Health identified two days of concern where the deputy could have spread the virus.

The Department of Health conducted their investigation and identified the inmates and staff members the deputy came into contact with on the two days of concern. All inmates and staff that were identified were assessed and screened and all have no symptoms.

According to PCSO, there is no reason to have continued concern for those individuals because the 14-day window has passed. According to the Health Department Director, anyone the deputy contacted would have already shown signs and/or symptoms.

The deputy is recovering and will remain out of work for the foreseeable future.

There is no indication anyone else at the jail is at risk, according to PCSO.

If you feel sick:

Advertisement

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map