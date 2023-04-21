Pinellas inmate escapes from work release program, believed to be in Anclote area: Deputies

article

Authorities in Pinellas and Pasco counties are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody Friday afternoon.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they are assisting in the search for 31-year-old Patrick Carlson. Deputies said he escaped while he was in Tarpon Springs in a work release program.

He was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Friday in Mandarin Drive area. Authorities said they believe Carlson fled northbound on foot or bicycle into the Anclote area of Pasco County.

Pasco County deputies said they as well as the Tarpon Springs Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are all searching for the inmate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.