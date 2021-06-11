Pinellas issues red tide alert for beaches

article

The Pinellas County Health Department sent out a warning about a red tide bloom along the beaches.

Fish kills were first reported last week. The view from SkyFOX on Friday showed some dead fish floating in the water and algae visible along the shoreline.

If you're in the area, you might experience respiratory symptoms. Health officials recommend staying away from the beach if you have asthma or breathing problems.

