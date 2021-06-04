Red tide detected near Hillsborough-Manatee County line, but connection to Piney Point leak undetermined

After the spill at Piney Point just a few months ago, researchers have been keeping a close eye on Tampa Bay waters as they wait to see what impacts, if any, will come from the spill.

While scientists have begun to see low levels of red tide popping up, USF researchers said they don’t see cause for concern just yet, but added that research and testing needs to continue

Over the past two days, various samples have been taken to test the waterways in between Hillsborough and Manatee counties. The FWC stated in a release that they did detect levels of red tide in both areas. However, the levels are low, and they’re not seeing any major impacts at this time.

Hillsborough County officials issued an advisory saying Moody Point and Manbirtee Key are both under a health alert because of detected levels of the red tide organism, while Camp Key and Little Cockroach Island are considered to be under a less serious health caution.

READ: Lawsuit planned after Piney Point wastewater dump

At this point, experts said they can’t directly tie these blooms to the spill that happened at Piney Point. Researchers have stated that the nutrient-rich water that spilled into the bay could create conditions favorable for blooms to grow.

Researchers are still waiting to see what long-term effects, if any, could come from the spill. They’re keeping a close eye on red tide levels now, but also continuing their testing and research to see what problems could lie down the road.

MORE: Piney Point wastewater leak: A history of the former phosphate plant site

Floridians have seen in the past just how devastating red tide can be to the area. It’s extremely dangerous for marine life, and it can be dangerous for humans too. Red tide can also be unpleasant to the sight or smell, which could cause tourism to take a hit.

As of now, researchers with USF say they haven’t seen any major impacts from the spill. However, their red tide tracker, which is based on their predictions and research, does show that medium levels of red tide could soon be present in Tampa Bay waters.

Advertisement

They said they will diligently continuing testing the water, hoping to stay on top of any problems that may arise.

