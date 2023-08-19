Pinellas man facing multiple charges after following and harrassing victim, police say

article

A Pinellas man has been arrested after repeatedly following and harassing a female.

Deputies say that on August 15th, they were dispatched to 400 24th ST regarding a man banging on the doors of the residence at around 11:30 a.m.

The man, Travis Aaron, told deputies a female was in possession of a bunny rabbit that had been found on the loose and in need of shelter back in March.

According to deputies, the female had posted a letter saying she was trying to return the rabbit to its rightful owner.

Aaron then identified the family through social media.

Authorities said he sent a picture of the female's license plate to their father, who was out of state and started calling and texting the victim and her family.

According to deputies, the female was terrified of Aaron, a stranger to her.

Deputies say Aaron has been charged with stalking and resisting arrest without violence.