Accused drug dealer arrested for first-degree murder in Tampa overdose death: HCSO

An accused drug dealer was arrested Friday on a first-degree murder charge in connection to an overdose death in Tampa last year, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Rachel Goode supplied a man with methamphetamine and fentanyl before he overdosed back in July 2022.

Investigators said a body was found in a hotel room at 12007 North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa on July 26, 2022. Deputies said they came across methamphetamine and fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia in the room.

Goode was identified as the one who supplied the drugs to the man who died during a witness interview, according to HCSO.

Nearly two months after the man was found dead, the Medical Examiner's Office said the victim's death was attributed to an overdose from combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Now more than a year later, authorities said they received confirmation from testing done at the scene that Goode provided with controlled substances that led to his death.

Goode was arrested for first-degree murder, which resulted from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Deputies said the investigation remains active.