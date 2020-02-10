Pinellas Marine celebrates 95th birthday with a surprise party

article

Dozens gathered Monday morning at a Bob Evans restaurant in Clearwater to surprise a special hero for his birthday.

O’Neil Ducharme turns 95 years old on Tuesday, and he has already left quite a legacy. Ducharme was a Marine for nearly 40 years.

During his time in the service, he served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam wars. He fought in some of the most brutal battles, but still remains an active member of the veteran community.

Since his time in the service, he, along with fellow vets, have formed a group called Bob’s Vets. They meet every Monday at Bob Evans to have breakfast and coffee. It has become a safe-space of community and camaraderie for vets who can understand each other’s journey.

Monday, Bob’s Vets, along with family and friends of Ducharme, gathered in the usual breakfast spot but this time it was to celebrate Ducharme. They told FOX 13 he is a selfless hero who still continues to dedicate his time to veteran organizations, adding that no one is more deserving than him.