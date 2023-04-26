Arts of Conservatory for Teens helps students tap into passion for the arts

A non-profit in Pinellas County is helping teens discover a passion for the arts.

The Arts Conservatory for Teens works with underserved public schools and communities to educate, empower and enrich their students.

They do this through a wide range of after-school programming, offering everything from music classes to acting, film production, dance, visual arts, game coding and more.

The organization, now just 11 years old, has had measured success, with their students having a 100% high school graduation rate and many pursuing professional careers in the arts.

