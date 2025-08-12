Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas Park home invasion robbery reported, police on scene

Published  August 12, 2025 5:30pm EDT
Pinellas Park
The Brief

    • A home invasion was reported at a Pinellas Park home, according to police.
    • Investigators are working to determine what happened.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police responded to reports of a home invasion robbery at 7902 72nd Way N on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Investigators say they are at the active crime scene working to determine what happened.

Police say that there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured or if police have arrested any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

