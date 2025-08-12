Pinellas Park home invasion robbery reported, police on scene
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police responded to reports of a home invasion robbery at 7902 72nd Way N on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
Investigators say they are at the active crime scene working to determine what happened.
Police say that there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear if anyone was injured or if police have arrested any suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
