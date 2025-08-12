Drug raid at 'problem hotel' nets 4 arrests in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Four people are facing felony drug charges after a long-term investigation at what Pinellas Park police call a "problem hotel."
The backstory:
The Pinellas Park Police Department says SWAT officers and the Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at the Express Inn & Suites at 11333 U.S. in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Police say the raid came after detectives identified several people who were using the hotel as a base for drug deals, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and synthetic cannabinoids (aka "Spice").
The hotel is known to house short-term and long-term residents, including children, according to police.
Detectives arrested the following four suspects:
Valeri Schwab, 28
- Intent to sell/possess controlled substance within 1,000 ft of school (3 counts)
- Operating a drug house
Carlos Cruz, 49
- Sell/possess controlled substance within 1,000 ft of school (5 counts)
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Anthony Roberts, 38
- Operating a drug house
- Intent to sell/possess controlled substance within 1,000 ft of school (3 counts)
Brent Ryan, 38
- Violation of probation (fentanyl possession)
- Resisting an officer without violence
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Violation of probation
What they're saying:
"Bringing narcotics into an environment where children are present is not only reckless, it's despicable," Pinellas Park Police Chief Adam Geissenberger said in a statement. "The Pinellas Park Police Department will not stand by while criminals poison our community and endanger our future generations. Today's arrest sends a clear message to those who choose to sell narcotics in Pinellas Park."
