Drug raid at 'problem hotel' nets 4 arrests in Pinellas Park

Published  August 12, 2025 12:52pm EDT
Pinellas Park
The Brief

    • The Pinellas Park Police Department says detectives arrested four people during a drug raid at a "problem hotel" on Tuesday morning.
    • Police say a long-term investigation identified the suspects, who are accused of using the Express Inn & Suites as a base for drug deals.
    • The hotel is known to house short-term and long-term residents, including children, according to police.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Four people are facing felony drug charges after a long-term investigation at what Pinellas Park police call a "problem hotel."

The backstory:

The Pinellas Park Police Department says SWAT officers and the Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at the Express Inn & Suites at 11333 U.S. in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department.

Police say the raid came after detectives identified several people who were using the hotel as a base for drug deals, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and synthetic cannabinoids (aka "Spice").

The hotel is known to house short-term and long-term residents, including children, according to police.

Detectives arrested the following four suspects:

Valeri Schwab, 28

  • Intent to sell/possess controlled substance within 1,000 ft of school (3 counts)
  • Operating a drug house

Carlos Cruz, 49

  • Sell/possess controlled substance within 1,000 ft of school (5 counts)
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Anthony Roberts, 38

  • Operating a drug house
  • Intent to sell/possess controlled substance within 1,000 ft of school (3 counts)

Brent Ryan, 38

  • Violation of probation (fentanyl possession)
  • Resisting an officer without violence
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Violation of probation
Mugshot of Valeri Schwab. Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department.

What they're saying:

"Bringing narcotics into an environment where children are present is not only reckless, it's despicable," Pinellas Park Police Chief Adam Geissenberger said in a statement. "The Pinellas Park Police Department will not stand by while criminals poison our community and endanger our future generations. Today's arrest sends a clear message to those who choose to sell narcotics in Pinellas Park."

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas Park Police Department.

