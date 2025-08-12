Drug raid at 'problem hotel' nets 4 arrests in Pinellas Park

The Brief The Pinellas Park Police Department says detectives arrested four people during a drug raid at a "problem hotel" on Tuesday morning. Police say a long-term investigation identified the suspects, who are accused of using the Express Inn & Suites as a base for drug deals. The hotel is known to house short-term and long-term residents, including children, according to police.



Four people are facing felony drug charges after a long-term investigation at what Pinellas Park police call a "problem hotel."

The backstory:

The Pinellas Park Police Department says SWAT officers and the Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at the Express Inn & Suites at 11333 U.S. in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Police say the raid came after detectives identified several people who were using the hotel as a base for drug deals, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and synthetic cannabinoids (aka "Spice").

The hotel is known to house short-term and long-term residents, including children, according to police.

Detectives arrested the following four suspects:

Valeri Schwab, 28

Intent to sell/possess controlled substance within 1,000 ft of school (3 counts)

Operating a drug house

Carlos Cruz, 49

Sell/possess controlled substance within 1,000 ft of school (5 counts)

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Anthony Roberts, 38

Operating a drug house

Intent to sell/possess controlled substance within 1,000 ft of school (3 counts)

Brent Ryan, 38

Violation of probation (fentanyl possession)

Resisting an officer without violence

Possession of a controlled substance

Violation of probation

What they're saying:

"Bringing narcotics into an environment where children are present is not only reckless, it's despicable," Pinellas Park Police Chief Adam Geissenberger said in a statement. "The Pinellas Park Police Department will not stand by while criminals poison our community and endanger our future generations. Today's arrest sends a clear message to those who choose to sell narcotics in Pinellas Park."