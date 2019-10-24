Pinellas Park police close southbound U.S. 19 after motorcycle crash

article

A portion of U.S. Highway 19 is shut down following a motorcycle accident.

Pinellas Park police say they have closed the southbound lanes of the major roadway near 118th Avenue North. The crash involves a motorcyclist, and occurred on the highway overpass above 110th Avenue. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Police say the lanes closures will be for an “extended period of time.” The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

FOX 13’s traffic reporter Vanessa Ruffes says traffic is being diverted onto Frontage Road, but drivers are urged to take other routes like 66th Street North or 49th Street North.

The view from SkyFOX shows traffic building up for rush hour, with delays as far back as Ulmerton Road.



