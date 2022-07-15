Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas Park police investigating murder of homeless man found inside abandoned residence

By FOX 13 news staff
Pinellas Park
Photo: Generic map shows location of where murder investigation is taking place in Pinellas Park article

Map shows location of Pinellas Park murder investigation (FOX 13 / File)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police said the body of a murder victim was discovered by his friend Wednesday afternoon.

That day, Officer responded to an abandoned home, located at 6030 Park Boulevard, after receiving a report about a deceased individual. Police said the friend of the victim had stopped by to see him and discovered his body.

Later, police identified the man as 65-year-old Joseph Alan Maiden, a homeless individual. They said he was staying inside the building "over an extended period of time."

Detectives determined he died from "blunt force trauma to the upper body" and are investigating his death as a murder.

No other information was immediately provided, including whether police had a suspect description.