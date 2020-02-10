Pinellas Park police search for man who attacked another with machete at McDonald's

article

Police said they are searching for an individual who injured another person with a machete at a McDonald’s in Pinellas Park.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday. Pinellas Park police said they responded to the McDonald’s, located at 10191 66th Street after learning about two people in a physical fight.

Police said one of the men involved attacked the male victim with a machete. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled before police arrived. Investigators have not released a suspect description or identity.

Police said both males knew each other.

The victim’s identity has not been released.