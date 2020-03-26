Pinellas 'safer-at-home' resolution goes into effect Thursday

There is one basic message that Pinellas County commissioners are trying to convey to its residents: You're safer at home right now than you are out in the community -- where you can be spreading the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, commissioners unanimously passed its "safer-at-home" resolution, urging all in Pinellas County to practice social distancing. The same goes for businesses that remain open. The resolution goes into effect at noon Thursday.

These types of "safer-at-home" orders may differ between cities, counties and states, but the overarching theme is the same. Unless you're heading to an essential business, like grocery stores, banks, gas stations and doctor's offices a grocery run -- something absolutely necessary -- you need to stay at home for now, officials said.

In Pinellas, essential businesses can operate as usual and employees can still go to work. However, the county asks that non-essential businesses have their employees work from home, but, stipulates, that if they can't, they must adhere to the strict CDC guidelines and keep employees, vendors and customers at least six feet apart.

According to the language within the resolution, restaurants can still provide carryout meals and golf courses can still remain open -- as long as people are social distancing. Otherwise, you can face a second-degree misdemeanor.

The majority of residents and businesses owners who spoke at the commission meeting Wednesday supported the resolution, and didn't agree with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, who said the resolution wasn't tough enough.

According to Kriseman, "non-essential businesses" should close.

"This safer-at-home policy does not close any business, because every business in the county can make a claim that they will maintain CDC guidelines," Kriseman said. "As many officers as the sheriff has … as I have, there are not enough to make sure they are following CDC guidelines."

"Safer-at-home" will last at least a week, but could be extended at the end of that 7-day period. Commissioners will meet again next week to re-evaluate.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

