Pinellas school closures: 7 schools targeted to cut costs

The Brief Pinellas County school leaders are considering closing seven schools at the end of this school year to cut recurring expenses. Superintendent of Pinellas County Schools Kevin Hendrick is recommending changes involving three Tarpon Springs schools, including creating two K-8 schools. The School Board is expected to vote next week on the amended Tarpon Springs proposal, while other potential closures remain under review.



The Pinellas County School District is one step closer to deciding the future of several schools as district leaders look for ways to reduce expenses.

Pinellas County school closure plan

By the numbers:

Superintendent of Pinellas County Schools Kevin Hendrick has recommended closing seven schools at the end of this school year as part of an effort to cut $25 million in recurring annual expenses.

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Hendrick said a 25% decline in local birth rates over the past 35 years has contributed to the district having more than 45,000 vacant student seats.

One of the proposals receiving significant attention involves three schools in Tarpon Springs.

Hendrick is now recommending the creation of two separate K-8 schools.

Under the amended proposal, Sunset Hills Elementary students would move into Tarpon Springs Middle School. The district would also expand Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School into a K-8 school on Sunset Hills' current campus.

The School Board is scheduled to vote on that proposal next Tuesday.

Community feedback shapes district plans

What they're saying:

Hendrick said community input has played a major role in developing the proposed changes.

"We've been having these conversations for over a year with thousands of survey inputs and thousands of sticky notes at public meetings," Hendrick said, adding the district expects to hear even more from families once they see how the proposals could affect their individual schools and neighborhoods. "I think it's a positive way. It's not something that I think you can just lay out a recommendation and vote the next week. I think you have to listen, continue to gather feedback, knowing that you're not going to make everyone happy because everyone's unique situation is different. But I think we've arrived at some good conclusions with getting a lot of feedback."

Proposed closures and boundary changes

What we know:

During Tuesday's workshop, Hendrick also decided to delay a vote on the potential closure of Sexton Elementary School. The delay will give School Board members more time to review other possible options for the school.

Other schools included in the potential closure plan are Lealman Innovation Academy, Kings Highway Elementary, Blanton Elementary and Bear Creek Elementary.

Other recommendations include:

Expanding seat capacity at East Lake Middle School Academy of Engineering

Relocating and renaming Azalea Middle School

Relocating Azalea Elementary School and transitioning it to a K-8 with an expanded zone

Opening a fundamental K-5 on the Pinellas Park Elementary School campus

Upcoming board votes and public meetings

What's next:

Community meetings are scheduled at several of the schools this week, giving parents and other community members an opportunity to weigh in on the proposals.

Sexton Elementary vote delayed

What we don't know:

The long-term future of Sexton Elementary remains uncertain after Superintendent Hendrick delayed a planned vote on its potential closure.

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District leaders have not determined whether additional school closures will be required three, five or 10 years down the line to manage excess seat capacity.