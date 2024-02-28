Pinellas sergeant arrested for writing inappropriate letters to teen inmate at juvenile detention center: PCSO

A sergeant with the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center is accused of writing multiple inappropriate letters to a teen inmate being held at the facility.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Sergeant Katelyn Gomez, 27, was arrested on one count of solicitation of a child to engage in an act that constitutes sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday.

Detectives responded to the Juvenile Detention Center on 140th Avenue North in Clearwater after about 10 inappropriate letters were found in the 16-year-old inmate's bed. They said they learned the letters were written by Gomez over the course of their investigation.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

The letters described what would take place during their first sexual encounter and detailed an ongoing relationship which developed while the teen was incarcerated, according to PCSO. There was also a photo of Gomez in his cell.

Authorities said Gomez was hired as a sergeant on Jan. 5 and was assigned to the teen's pod three weeks prior. She was also told not to be alone with the juveniles that were in custody, but staff members had seen her one-on-one with the 16-year-old several times, deputies said.

Gomez admitted to writing the letters and told investigators that she started developing a relationship with him when they first met at the facility. According to officials, she also admitted to fantasizing about having a sexual relationship with the teen and planned to build a life with him once he was released from the detention center.

PCSO's investigation remains active.