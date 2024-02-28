St. Pete man wanted for 'intentionally' killing brother in hit-and-run crash: Police

The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man accused of running over his 35-year-old brother and leaving him in the street to die.

Tyree Gland, 34, is wanted for the murder of his brother, Taiwan James Gland.

Police say they were called to the intersection of 7th Avenue S. and 12th Street South shortly before 2:40 a.m. on Monday to investigate reports of a man lying in the road.

The man was later identified as Taiwan Gland and investigators say he was deliberately hit twice by a vehicle.

Taiwan Gland is the father of an 18-year-old man with the same name who was shot and killed outside the Citrus Grove Apartments in St. Petersburg last Friday.

Police have not said whether the two cases are connected.

Anyone with information on Tyree Gland’s whereabout is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.