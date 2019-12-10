Pinellas sets rules for medical marijuana in schools; others to follow

Students who are prescribed medical marijuana will soon be able to be given their medication, in smokeless form, on a school campus.

A state mandate has school boards throughout the Tampa Bay area approving new rules.

The Pinellas County School Board is the first district in the Bay Area to pass a prescription cannabis policy following the mandate. Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk County school districts are expected to do the same Tuesday evening.

The measure was approved with several restrictions. Rene Flowers, chair of the Pinellas School Board, says a student would not be permitted to bring his or her own medical cannabis to campus.

“A school nurse will not administer, a teacher will not administer, front office staff will not administer and students will not be able to administer themselves,” Flowers told FOX 13 Tuesday.

Instead, parents or guardians will be allowed to visit with prescription cannabis, in smokeless form, which they can administer in a private, designated location.

The new policy takes effect in Pinellas County immediately.

