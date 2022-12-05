Pinellas sheriff: First-degree murder indictment comes 1 year after girl found dead on Duke Energy Trail

article

Investigators in Pinellas County announced a first-degree murder indictment in the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail just over a year ago.

On the morning of Nov. 19, 2021, construction workers discovered the body of a teenage girl on the trail behind the Countryside Recreation Center in Clearwater.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim's age to be 16, but did not release her name.

At the time, detectives said the death appeared to be "drug-related and not criminal in nature."

Investigators at the scene on Nov. 19, 2021.

However, authorities now say there has been an indictment for first-degree murder in the case.

The sheriff's office is expected to release more details at a 4 p.m. Monday afternoon press conference.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.