Driver hits Pinellas workers after blowing through barricades blocking flooded road: FHP

A Palm Harbor man was arrested after ramming into two Pinellas County workers near a blocked off flooded road, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Charles Edward Kunath, 68, was driving his SUV southbound on Lake St. George Drive, north of Tampa Road in Palm Harbor.

That's when he drove around construction barricades and vehicles which were blocking the flooded, partially washed out portion of the road. Troopers said the two workers tried flagging the driver to stop.

Kunath, however, sped up and hit both workers, a 49-year-old Pinellas Park man and a 49-year-old Clearwater man, according to FHP. Both of them were left with serious life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Troopers said Kunath drove off from the crash scene and was later found at his home.

He was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted vehicular homicide, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and reckless driving. He was also given several traffic violations, FHP said.

Kunath was taken to the Pinellas County Jail after his arrest.

