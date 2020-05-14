Pirate Water Taxi will resume operations Friday with new vessel

article

Tampa's Pirate Water Taxi will return to the Hillsborough River on Friday, May 15.

Pirate Water Taxi will also launch a "Captain Jack II," that can carry 100 passengers, but the water taxi will impement social distancing guidelines, including: reduced capacity to ensure 6-foot social distancing, all guest to receive hand sanitizer at boarding, water taxis to be sanitized every hour along with high touch points more frequently.

The new vessel will have outside and indoor climate-controlled seating.

The crew will have health screenings that will include temperature checks prior to their shift and will be required to wear a mask.

“We are excited to get back on the water, especially with our brand new 100-passenger water taxi, which will come in handy with social distancing,” says Pirate Water Taxi President and CEO Troy Manthey. “The health and safety of our crew and riders has always been our top priority. We are taking all necessary precautions to resume operation safely.”

