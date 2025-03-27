Plane flips while making emergency landing in Pasco County: Firefighters
HOLIDAY, Fla. - A plane made an emergency landing in Pasco County on Thursday and flipped over.
It happened near Grand Blvd. and Dove Dr. in Holiday.
Pasco County firefighters said the plane made an emergency landing after losing power.
Courtesy: Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420
No injuries or hazards have been reported.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and coordinating with the FAA.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how many people were on board the plane at the time of the emergency landing. It is also unclear where the plane took off or where it was headed.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420.
