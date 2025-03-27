Expand / Collapse search

Plane flips while making emergency landing in Pasco County: Firefighters

Published  March 27, 2025 3:23pm EDT
Pasco County
The Brief

    • A plane flipped over after making an emergency landing in Pasco County. 
    • No injuries or hazards have been reported.
    • Pasco County firefighters said the plane made an emergency landing after losing power.

HOLIDAY, Fla. - A plane made an emergency landing in Pasco County on Thursday and flipped over. 

It happened near Grand Blvd. and Dove Dr. in Holiday. 

Pasco County firefighters said the plane made an emergency landing after losing power. 

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy: Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420

No injuries or hazards have been reported. 

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and coordinating with the FAA. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many people were on board the plane at the time of the emergency landing. It is also unclear where the plane took off or where it was headed. 

The Source: This story was written with information posted by Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420.

