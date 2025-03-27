Pregnant Manatee County woman escapes accused abuser who sends photos of her beaten kids: MCSO

The Brief A Manatee County man is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend for days and beating her children. After the victim managed to escape, she said Anthony Reyes-Enos, 22, sent her several pictures of her children with bruises, indicating that they had been beaten. Reyes-Enos was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, tampering with a 911 call, false imprisonment and two counts of aggravated child abuse.



A Manatee County man is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend for days and beating her children after she managed to escape.

The backstory:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Reyes-Enos, 22, punched his 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend and assaulted her for days after the pair began arguing.

Deputies said the victim managed to escape, and after she left, Reyes-Enos reportedly sent her numerous photos of her two children, aged 1 year and 2 years, showing various bruises and wounds, indicating that they had been beaten.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said the two children were suffering from multiple lacerations, bruises and swelling.

Anthony Reyes-Enos mugshot courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency Medical Services took the kids to an area hospital for treatment. Their mother was also taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained during the abuse.

Reyes-Enos was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, tampering with a 911 call, false imprisonment and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

