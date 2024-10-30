Small replica warplane makes emergency landing on Polk County highway

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Drivers along U.S. Highway 17 on Wednesday morning had an unusual commute when a small replica warplane landed on the street.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Mosier, 45, of Winter Haven, was flying the plane from Fort Myers to the Bartow Airbase around 11: 05 a.m. when the engine began to lose power.

Investigators say Mosier saw that there was room enough on the highway with little to no traffic to safely make an emergency landing on U.S. Hwy 17 near Homeland Garfield Road in Bartow.

He then maneuvered the plane into the grass median so it wouldn’t impact traffic.

According to PCSO, Moiser, who was not injured during the incident, is a commercial pilot who works part-time, moving small planes from one place to another.

Investigators say he was hired to bring the plane to Bartow for an inspection before being sold.

